State sales tax revenues up 19.4 percent over last year

The Texas Comptroller’s Office reports state sales tax revenue totaled $3.56 billion for November, 19.4 percent more than the same month a year ago.

The majority of November sales tax revenue is based on sales made in October.

“November sales tax collections once again reached a new monthly high,” Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “Texas continues to see growth in taxable sales in every major economic sector.”

“Sales tax remittances from the construction, manufacturing and wholesale trade sectors had substantial growth compared to last year, indicating increased economic activity in the state despite continuing supply chain or labor shortage issues,” he added.

Hegar also said increased drilling drove higher collections from the oil and gas mining sector, though it still remains significantly below pre-pandemic levels.

He said the retail sector continues to perform strongly, with receipts from electronics and appliance stores showing the sharpest increase compared to a year ago. Home improvement and furniture and home furnishing stores also showed double-digit gains.

“The restaurant and service sectors continued their high growth compared to a year ago as Texans increasingly return to enjoying food and activities away from home,” Hegar said. “Receipts from the information sector also had strong growth over a year ago.”

Here is how individual sectors performed:

>> Motor vehicle sales and rental taxes — $518 million, up 25 percent from November 2020, up 23 percent from November 2019.

>> Motor fuel taxes — $334 million, up 3 percent from November 2020, up 2 percent from November 2019.

>> Oil production tax — $480 million, up 141 percent from November 2020, up 39 percent from November 2019.

>> Natural gas production tax — $291 million, up 282 percent from November 2020, up 143 percent from November 2019.

>> Hotel occupancy tax — $58 million, up 78 percent from November 2020, down 4 percent from November 2019.

>> Alcoholic beverage taxes — $141 million, up 47 percent from November 2020, up 19 percent from November 2019.