Hidalgo County Democratic Party appoints new chair

The Hidalgo County Democratic Party appointed a new chair Sunday after Norma Ramirez stepped down from the role to focus on her campaign for Hidalgo County judge.

Patrick Eronini, who served as the party secretary for the past four years, was chosen by the Hidalgo County Democratic precinct chairs to replace Ramirez. He will serve through July 2022.

“I think it’s important that we have a full time Democratic Party chair working for the party exclusively and, with my decision to run for county judge, I thought it was important that I also make sure… to make it fair for the Democratic Party,” Ramirez said of her decision to resign. “And plus, it alleviates and frees me up to be able to campaign full time, without having the Democratic Party suffer.”

Last month, Cambio Texas, a progressive organization, issued an open letter criticizing Ramirez’ leadership and called on her to resign.

Ramirez said the letter did not play a role in her decision, calling the letter an example of “dirty politics” and alleging the organization had ties to a political opponent.

“I usually don’t pay attention to that type of verbiage,” Ramirez said. “It’s very unhealthy.”

The Cambio Texas letter also referred to Eronini as her “paramour” but when asked to clarify her relationship to Eronini, Ramirez declined to answer.

“Like I said, I don’t fall for dirty politics nor do I do interviews that are inappropriate,” she said. “I’m running for county judge and I think the questions should be near to what are my credentials and what I can do for the county.”

She did, however, sing his praises.

“He’s very knowledgeable, he’s a true, blue Democrat, and I think he’s going to do well,” Ramirez said. “I think he has a lot of experience, he’s been the elections administrator and has been the party secretary for the last four years.”

Eronini, a nurse practitioner, is also a member of the State Democratic Executive Committee, representing District 20.

“I know that I’m leaving the party in very good hands,” Ramirez added. “I have a board of 24 people that I left behind and all of them are extremely intelligent and hardworking community servants and I’m sure that they will continue to serve the party and, of course, I will always be available to them for whatever they need.”

Ramirez is running in the Democratic Primary for Hidalgo County judge against incumbent Richard F. Cortez and McAllen City Commissioner Tania Ramirez.