CBP prepares for holiday border traffic

With the recent reopening of nonessential travel for fully vaccinated noncitizens, U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Field Operations at the Brownsville Port of Entry encourages travelers to plan ahead, apply for I-94 travel permits online and utilize Ready Lanes as CBP prepares to implement measures to facilitate Thanksgiving, Black Friday holiday traffic.

“After more than a year and a half of travel restrictions, now that nonessential travel has resumed for fully vaccinated noncitizens, CBP would like to welcome back our travelers and advise that we are ready to process significant volumes of cross-border traffic for both the Thanksgiving holiday and the Black Friday shopping period at the Brownsville Port of Entry,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry in a media release.

CBP reminds the traveling public that effective on Nov. 8, foreign nationals who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and have appropriate documentation will be permitted to enter the United States via land ports of entry and ferry terminals for non-essential reasons such as tourism. CBP reminds these travelers to be prepared to (1) provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccination, as outlined on the Centers for Disease Control’s website; and (2) verbally attest to their reason for travel and COVID-19 vaccination status during a border inspection

The Brownsville Port of Entry encourages travelers to apply for their tourist permits online via the CBP One™ mobile application, available on Google Play or Apple App Store or through http://i94.cbp.dhs.gov Travelers receive a provisional I-94 after submitting their application and payment online. To finalize the I-94 process, travelers must present themselves at a port of entry within seven days of their application to be interviewed by a CBP officer, submit biometric fingerscans and a photo is taken. The Brownsville Port of Entry will extend front of the line privileges to travelers who submit their I-94 applications electronically and present their provisional I-94 permit receipt.

Members of the traveling public can monitor Border Wait Times via this link or also obtain the BWT app on their smartphone via Apple App Store and Google Play (CBP BWT) so that they can observe the wait times and make an informed decision on which bridge to use. These wait times are updated on an hourly basis.

CBP reminds the public that they can use the Los Indios International Bridge which is now open until 10 p.m. as an alternate route to avoid heavy traffic.