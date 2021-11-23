Good Neighbor Settlement House collects donations

The Good Neighbor Settlement House continues to seek donations that will be provided to its clients at their Dec. 1 Posada event.

Donations of mini-speakers blankets, gloves, mittens, beanies, scarves, holiday masks $10 gift cards from H-E-B, Stripes, Whataburger or other businesses, gift sets of hygiene products such as body sprays, hand creams and lotions are being sought.

“The reason why we are doing this Posada is our client services – that does our case managements here for our homeless population – would like to do something for our homeless population,” said Belinda Bradford assistant director of the Good Neighbor Settlement House.

The Good Neighbor Settlement House provides assistance to about 115 individuals both at the facility and out on the streets.

At the Posada the clients will watch a movie and play the Loteria, where they will get the chance to win prizes. They will also be provided with a meal, a cup champurrado and some sweet bread.

At the end of the Posada, the clients will leave the center with something they can use as the weather gets colder. “At least they can get some of these holiday inspired items,” to help them, Bradford said.

In previous years different events were held outside the Good Neighbor Settlement House, but this is the first time an event will be actually held at the non-profit’s facility.

Bradford said what are most in need right now for the Posada is blankets, mittens, beanies and scarves.

“We are hoping that if there are any clubs out there like knitting clubs that may want to donate winter caps or hats, beanies and any gloves and mittens that would be great,” Bradford said. “Any clubs that are out there, any groups that are in the churches that would like to donate some of those items we could definitely use.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, none of those types of items had been donated, Bradford said.

For more information or to make a donation, call the Good Neighbor Settlement House at (956) 542-2368.