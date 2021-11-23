Police working to identify body pulled from Arroyo Colorado

HARLINGEN — Police are awaiting autopsy results to determine the identity of a body pulled from the Arroyo Colorado last week.

Investigators are counting on pathologists to identify the decomposing body through remains such as teeth and skeletal structure, Sgt. Larry Moore said Tuesday, adding it was unclear when the autopsy’s results would be released.

Moore said pathologists would determine if the body showed signs of trauma.

On Nov. 15, police pulled a male’s badly decomposed body from the arroyo more than a quarter-mile east of the Ed Carey Drive overpass, he said.

Moore said he believed the body had been in the waters for about a week.

At about 8 a.m. Nov. 15, city work crews spotted the body floating in the arroyo, Irma Garza, the city’s spokeswoman, said.