Man who fled to Mexico after injuring teen in Mission police chase arrested

A man accused of fleeing to Mexico after crashing into a San Juan teen as he fled from Mission police has been arrested.

Details about the apprehension of 21-year-old Samuel Martinez were not immediately available Monday morning. But Hidalgo County Jail records indicate Martinez was booked into the county jail Sunday on four different charges.

Mission police had been searching for Martinez since late September, when Martinez T-boned a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Enrique Rodriguez. At the time, Martinez had been trying to flee from Mission police and had made it as far as San Juan.

After the crash, Martinez managed to escape on foot.

Rodriguez was severely injured in the collision and spent more than a month at South Texas Health Systems McAllen trying to recover. He suffered extensive brain trauma and has had to learn how to walk and talk again.

Martinez was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, accident involving serious bodily injury, evading arrest or detention and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, jail records indicate.

He was being held Monday on a total of $310,000 in cash surety bonds.