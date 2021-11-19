Brownsville police executed arrest warrants on three individuals accused in the Aug. 4 shooting death of Edgar Barrera, authorities said Friday.

Hector Hugo Lopez, 24, his brother Carlos Alberto Lopez, 20, and Michael Rodriguez were arrested Thursday and each charged with killing Barrera, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

Investigators said Barrera was shot just before midnight Aug. 4, outside a small apartment complex on the 5400 block of Boca Chica Boulevard in Brownville.

When officers arrived at the scene, they noticed that a white vehicle had collided with two other vehicles there. Officers looked into the car and found Barrera slumped over with a gunshot wound.

Investigators believe Barrera was driving the vehicle when he was shot. They found a number of shell casings at the scene, but did not know how many times he had been shot.

Hector Hugo Lopez and Carlos Alberto Lopez were arrested at a residence in the southeast side of Brownsville. Rodriguez, with the help of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Taskforce, was arrested in West Texas, Sandoval said. He is awaiting extradition to Cameron County.

Hector Hugo Lopez and Carlos Alberto Lopez were arraigned Friday on one charge of murder, one charge of engaging in organized criminal activity and one charge of tampering with physical evidence. Their bonds totaled $1,040,000.