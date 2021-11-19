SAN BENITO — Whether you’re wanting to get a head start on holiday shopping or are looking for a festive social gathering with tasty treats, this is the event you’ve been looking for.

San Benito’s monthly Market Days on Historic Robertson Street is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 20.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 225 W. Robertson St. in San Benito.

From vintage goods and antiques to clothing, home decor, seasonal plants and a variety of food, the event will have a mix of vendors.

“Every month it’s somebody different,” The Shop With a Little Bit of Everything owner Iris Garcia said. “We have returning vendors, but then we get new ones and they bring something different. There’s something for everybody.”

Saturday’s event will also have live music. Six Days will perform from 10 a.m. to noon and Carlos Canas will perform from noon to 3 p.m.

Market Days on Historic Robertson Street is hosted by The Shop With a Little Bit of Everything, a San Benito shop that houses 20 vendors.

“It’s a community that wants to revitalize historic Robertson Street,” Garcia said. “That’s why we brought Market Days over here, to revitalize this area.”

The event began nearly two years ago and is hosted every third Saturday of the month.

“There’s a lot that we’ve been doing and working toward,” Garcia said. “Every month it just keeps getting better and better.”

Garcia said Market Days on Historic Robertson Street brings people from near and far.

“We met a lot of wonderful people,” Garcia said. “Some of them are from out of town and there’s locals who’ve moved to other places who come back to visit their roots so that’s what we enjoy. It’s a very pleasant time.”

The event had its biggest audience this October.

“We averaged about 800 in attendance. There was live music and it was just a beautiful October month. We’re looking forward to having that again this November,” Garcia said. “We appreciate those that have already attended and those that come back and we welcome the public.”