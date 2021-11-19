Brownsville woman accused of smuggling cocaine into U.S.

A 21-year-old Brownsville woman remains in federal custody after she was arrested on drug smuggling charges.

Federal court documents reflect that Jennifer Adoney Arias tried to smuggle 17 pounds of alleged cocaine into the United Sates on Wednesday via Veterans International Bridge.

Arias was driving a 2013 Nissan Versa from Mexico into the U.S. Upon her entry, her vehicle was sent to a secondary inspection.

Court documents state further inspection of her vehicle revealed that U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found six bundles of what contained 17 pounds of cocaine within the center console of the car.

During an interview, Arias voluntarily waived her Miranda rights the document states, and she made statements admitting she knew she was transporting drugs and that she was transporting the drugs for financial gain.

The cocaine has an estimated street value of $137,000.

Arias made her initial appearance in federal court on Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald G. Morgan who ordered she be held without bond. Her preliminary examination hearing is scheduled for Dec. 6.