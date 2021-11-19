Zaffirini files for reelection to Texas senate

State Sen. Judith Zaffirini announced she filed to run for reelection in the March Democratic Primary.

Zaffirini, D-Laredo, represents Senate District 21, which includes Starr County.

“Remaining motivated, persistent and passionate in public service is easy when

you understand the good you can achieve for millions of Texans,” Zaffirina said in a news release. “I’m running to continue to forge a better future for our children and for our communities.”

In 1986, Zaffirini became the first Hispanic woman elected to the Texas Senate. She is the second highest-ranking senator and the highest-ranking woman and Hispanic senator.

Her priorities include education, with a focus on early childhood and higher education, according to the release. They also include health and human services in general, “with a focus on the very young, the very old, the very poor, persons with disabilities and veterans.”

As a result of redistricting, Zaffirini’s district no longer includes Atascosa, Bee

and San Patricio counties and adds Dimmit County.

Speaking to constituents in those communities is “the most insightful and rewarding part of campaigning” for her, the release added.

“Educators, small business owners, local officials and other members of the community who provide their perspectives on local issues help my staff and me develop responsive and effective policies,” she said. “I work tirelessly to represent their interests in the Texas Senate.”