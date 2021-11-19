Abducted San Antonio teen found at Boca Chica Beach

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza reported Friday afternoon that a 13-year-old San Antonio girl named in an Amber Alert out of San Antonio has been found on Boca Chica Beach.

Garza posted Friday on his Facebook page: “Child was located by CCSO Deputy in the Boca Chica Beach area. CID on the scene. Brownsville PD assisting with the location of suspect. Investigation ongoing.”

The San Antonio Police Department requested the alert early Friday morning, after the 13-year-old girl went missing.

Police are looking for Aryel Moreno, 17, in connection with her abduction. He is driving a gold-colored Chevrolet Impala with a dent on the right side of the passenger door, authorities said. He was last heard from in San Antonio, the alert stated.

Police urge anyone with information on Moreno’s whereabouts to contact the San Antonio Police Department.