Teenager found on Boca Chica Beach not missing San Antonio teen

A teenage girl located Friday on Boca Chica Beach is not the one that an Amber Alert had been issued for.

Although the girl identified herself as the missing teenager, her name is actually Shelia Patterson of Ontario, Cameron Sheriff Eric Garza said in a post on his Twitter Page.

Garza said the girl was distraught and disoriented. An investigation continues.

Female who identified herself as “Bella Martinez” in the Boca Chica Beach area has been positively identified as Sheila L Patterson from Ontario. She was distraught and disoriented. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/K6j1w3uIRL — Sheriff Eric Garza (@SheriffGarza) November 19, 2021

