Salvation Army of Harlingen gears up for holiday season

HARLINGEN — With the fast-approaching winter holiday season coming, a local charitable organization is starting preparations for its annual programs that aim to give back to those in need.

As many continue to struggle with the impacts of the pandemic, The Salvation Army of Harlingen is calling on everyone to help individuals and families overcome financial obstacles this holiday season.

“With the resurgence of COVID-19, The Salvation Army is preparing for an increase in requests for service this holiday season,” Salvation Army of Harlingen Captain Benjamin Deuel said. “With the public’s generosity, The Salvation Army will continue to provide help and hope to individuals and families in need.”

There are a couple different ways people can participate and help the Salvation Army’s efforts.

In the following weeks, the Salvation Army of Harlingen will kick off its annual Red Kettle campaign and Angel Tree Program.

“We’re really hopeful that we’re able to do a lot this coming year to assist families in the community financially,” Deuel said.

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign is one of the organization’s largest fundraisers of the year.

According to Deuel, in years past, kettle income has not been very high so the Salvation Army is greatly hoping to increase their kettle income this year.

“We really encourage people when they’re out and about, whether they’re shopping at Walmart, or out picking up stuff at Hobby Lobby, Bass Pro Shop or Sam’s Club, that they hear the kettle bell ringing and stop by and put money in to make a donation,” Deuel said.

Red Kettle locations will also have options for people to make a donation via Apple Pay or Google Pay.

People can also make a donation online to The Salvation Army of Harlingen’s Red Kettle or take the Red Kettle Challenge by creating their own virtual kettle to help fundraise.

“We just really encourage people to give because the majority of those funds, almost all of them, go directly back to the community to help families who have found themselves in crisis and just really need a hand up — someone who comes along beside them to tell them it’s going to be ok and are there to help them,” Deuel said.

The Salvation Army of Harlingen’s Angel Tree program helps bring Christmas cheer to children of local families needing financial assistance.

The Salvation Army creates angels with a child’s first name on it, age, sex of the child and gifts they would like to receive for Christmas, as well as some of their needs.

“An individual can contact the Salvation Army about adopting an angel or they can go by one of the locations that we’ll have setup and they can adopt an angel,” Deuel explained.

“They just go shopping for the angel and return the gifts to the Salvation Army and we make sure that they get to the family before Christmas.”

For more information about the Salvation Army of Harlingen, make a donation or volunteer, visit www.salvationarmytexas.org/harlingen/ or call 956-423-2454.

“We’re very appreciative of all of the people who put their confidence in the Salvation Army,” Deuel said. “We’re thankful for their support over the years.”