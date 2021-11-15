Another cold front on its way to the RGV

Another cold front will make its way through the Rio Grande Valley later this week and with the front will be increased rain chances.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville reports scattered to numerous shower and thunderstorms are anticipated for Thursday in association with the passage for the cold front.

The NWS reports there’s an 80% chance of thunderstorms for some parts of the Valley on Thursday and that decreases to between 20 % to 40% chances on Thursday night. There’s a slight chance of rain on Friday.

Thursday’s highs will be near 80 degrees and will drop down to the 60s on Thursday night. Friday’s highs will be near 78 degrees and the lows for Friday night will be around 63 degrees.

The NWS states although temperatures will be reduced to more near normal values in the immediate wake of the Thursday frontal passage, the majority of the forecast period will see above normal values for this time of year.