Man falls asleep in burglarized vehicle

A suspected car burglar picked the wrong time to take a nap.

According to Brownsville police, a number of vehicles had been burglarized and a man was found asleep in the fifth vehicle, where he had apparently dozed off at the Frontage Autoplex at 1753 Garfield around 10:55 a.m Tuesday.

Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for Brownsville Police Department, said the owner of the business arrived at the location and discovered that several of the vehicles had been burglarized.

Isaias Najera, 25, was booked and arraigned Wednesday on five counts of burglary of a motor vehicle, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, according to police.

“When examining a fifth vehicle, (the owner) noticed Najera in the backseat asleep,” Sandoval said.

The owner called police and when officers arrived at the location they woke Najera, Sandoval said. Najera told the officers that he wasn’t trespassing but only needed a place to sleep.

Sandoval said during the custodial search, officers found some Xanax and drug paraphernalia on Najera.

Najera’s bonds totaled $17,000, according to police.

[email protected]