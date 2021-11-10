An agreement is ending a legal dispute between Cameron County and its sheriff over who should provide security at the courthouse.

Cameron County Commissioners Court has approved an agreement that will allow the Sheriff’s Department to provide security to the judicial building, while Commissioners Court would be charged with providing security for the remaining county buildings.

The MOU, or Memorandum of Understanding, was discussed and approved at Tuesday’s Commissioners Court meeting.

Attorney Jim Allison, who is representing Cameron County Commissioners Court, said that due the perseverance of Commissioners Court he was able to execute a new MOU that would partially resolve the issue.

“It is in the best interest of the citizens,” Allison said. “It will continue to make it possible for us to work with the sheriff and the constables and to see that the citizens get the security and other services they deserve.”

Commissioners Court and Sheriff Eric Garza have been arguing over who is charged with providing security for county buildings since the beginning of this year.

“We are pleased to announce this successful conclusion of this matter consistent with the commitment of the Commissioners Court to work cooperatively with the Sheriff and all elected officials in the best interest of the citizens of Cameron County,” Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. said in a press release.

Earlier this year, Garza said an old MOU between then-Sheriff Omar Lucio and Commissioners Court was not a legally binding contract, though it stated security for the courthouse would be provided by Cameron County Precinct 2 Constable Abelardo Gomez Jr.’s office. Instead, Garza wanted the sheriff’s department to oversee courthouse security. Commissioners Court’s legal counsel then said Garza was taking actions beyond his boundaries by taking over the security there.

Commissioners Court’s legal counsel in April filed a temporary restraining order against Garza to prevent his actions from moving forward. Judge Gloria Rincones, of the 445th state District Court, later dissolved the temporary restraining order.

