County to host vaccine clinic for children

Parents who want to have their young children vaccinated against coronavirus will have an opportunity this weekend.

The Cameron County Public Health department will host a clinic for children ages 5 to 11 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Mary P. Lucio Clinic at 1204 Colunga Jr. St, in Brownsville. Parents or guardians will be required to accompany the children and fill out consent forms.

Earlier this week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the approval that youngsters can receive a lower dose Pfizer pediatric vaccine.

If you are unable to attend the Saturday event, the county has a number of public health clinics open weekdays where children and adults can receive the vaccines.

Clinic Locations:

San Benito Public Health Clinic, 1390 W. Expressway 83, San Benito

Harlingen Public Health Clinic, 711 N. L St., Harlingen

Mary P. Lucio Health Clinic, 1204 Jose Colunga Jr. St., Brownsville

Father Joseph O’Brien Health Clinic, 142 Champion Dr., Port Isabel

All COVID-19 vaccines including Pfizer, Moderna an Johnson & Johnson are available at the clnics.