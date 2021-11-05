Community prepares for Veterans Day March

In honor of local veterans, a Veterans Day March will take place on Nov. 11 in Brownsville.

The march begins at 10 a.m. and will start at the H-E-B located at the intersection of Central and Boca Chica boulevards and will end at Veterans Park at 2500 Central Boulevard.

Vietnam veteran Tiny Barrientes, the march organizer, said everyone is invited to attend the free event that will honor veterans from all wars.

Attendees are encouraged to wear facial coverings and to dress in patriotic clothing as a way to honor the veterans. Those who continue to serve or served in the wars are invited to wear their uniforms.

Unlike the Silent March, held on Memorial Day, individuals attending the Veterans Day March will be allowed to talk among one another and thank the veterans for their service.

There will be a couple speakers at Veterans Park to deliver speeches recognizing veterans from all military branches. Water will be provided for free. Attendees are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs.

According to 2015-2019 U.S. Census figures, Brownsville has 3,595 veterans.

Last year’s Veterans Day March was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

