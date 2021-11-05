Hidalgo County reports another three deaths, 40 COVID-19 cases

Hidalgo County reported three more COVID-19 deaths and 40 cases Friday.

All of the deceased were unvaccinated, according to a news release from county health officials. They included two men from Weslaco, one in his 30s and another in his 40s, and a Mission man in his 50s.

A total of 3,466 Hidalgo County residents have died from the virus since it began in March 2020.

Almost half of the new cases reported Friday, or 19 of the 40, were people 19 years or under.

Local schools reported another 20 cases — all of them students. Since the county began tracking those cases Aug. 18, there have been a total of 695 staff and 3,505 students who have tested positive for the virus.

Another 79 people were released from isolation Friday, for a total of 636 active cases in the county.

Since the pandemic began, 118,171 have tested positive for the virus and 1,666 people have received monoclonal antibody infusions from the Texas Division of Emergency Management.