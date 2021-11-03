SPI announces winners of city council general election

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND — From developing policies and approving budgets to awarding contracts, those elected to city council are responsible for conducting a variety of tasks.

Two South Padre Island city council places were on the ballot this general election.

Incumbent Joe Ricco and Rodney “Rod” Hunter competed for council member place three.

Ricco received 479 votes and Hunter received 289.

Ricco has been serving on South Padre Island’s city council since 2018.

Incumbent Eva-Jean Dalton ran unopposed for council member place five. She received 220 votes.

She has been serving on South Padre Island’s city council since 2018.

The city’s tentative date that the newly elected officials will take their seats is Nov. 17, during a city council meeting.