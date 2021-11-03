Dad accused of punching daughter as she defended siblings

A Brownsville father has been arrested on a family violence charge after he was accusing of punching his 16-year-old daughter as she tried to protect her siblings from him.

Juan Carlos Martinez, 36, went to a residence at the 4400 block of Avenida Roberto about 8:40 a.m. Tuesday and tried to get inside, police said. When no one answered the door, he kicked it in, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

Once inside the residence Martinez started slapping and punching his daughter as she tried to defend her siblings from him, Sandoval said.

The mother had just left for work when her daughter called her and said Martinez was at the house, Sandoval said. The mother then contacted the police department to report the alleged assault, police said.

As Martinez tried to leave the home, he was arrested by officers with the Brownsville PD’s Patrol Division, police said.

Martinez had once lived at the home with his ex-common law wife, Sandoval said. He has a history of reported family violence at the residence, police said.

Martinez was arraigned on one count of family violence and one count of burglary of habitation. His bonds totaled $50,000.

