Mission student in custody for taking handgun to school, district says

A 15-year-old Mission High School student was taken into custody Monday morning following reports that they had a handgun on campus.

Mission High Principal Sandra Rodriguez sent an email to parents informing them of the incident.

“Mission CISD is providing this message to the parents of students attending the Mission

High School to inform you of a matter related to general student safety,” the email read. “At approximately 10:30 a.m. on November 1, 2021, the Mission High School administration received a report of a student with a handgun on campus.”

Administrators informed Mission Police Department school resource officers, or SROs, about reports of a student with a weapon in his backpack and the campus was placed on lockdown.

According to Mission police Investigator Art Flores, SROs immediately located and arrested the 15-year-old suspect on a third-degree felony charge of places weapons prohibited.

He added that police will be notifying the juvenile detention center about the situation.

“Mission CISD is committed to the safety of our students and staff,” the email read. “We are grateful for the professionalism of our staff and local law enforcement for responding to this situation. We are also grateful that the issue was reported and that no one was injured. Please encourage your children to report safety concerns when they see and hear them.”