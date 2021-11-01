Mission drive-thru shooting victim sustained head wound

The Pharr man charged with attempted murder Sunday is accused of shooting a 19-year-old woman in the head.

A probable cause affidavit for his arrest identifies the victim as Wendy Escobedo Acosta.

On Sunday, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said she has remained in critical condition since being shot Friday.

Investigators have charged 20-year-old Juan Jose Trevino with attempted murder for the shooting.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened at the El Paraiso Drive Thru in the 7300 block of La Homa Road in the Mission area at around 7:59 p.m. that day.

Authorities previously said Trevino was involved in a verbal altercation with another woman and then drove away while shooting at several people at the drive-thru.

He had gone to the store to confront and assault his ex-girlfriend, who is a store employee, according to the sheriff’s office.

The affidavit for his arrest says that he showed up wanting to fight other men at the location.

“Witnesses stated Juan Jose left the northbound on … La Homa Road and they then heard gunshots coming from the north side,” the document read. “Sheriff’s Investigators located Juan Jose Trevino who confessed to shooting at the individuals outside of El Paraiso Drive Thru, striking Wendy.”

He remains jailed on the attempted murder charge on a bond of $1 million. He also has $6,000 in bonds on charges of possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, and racing on the highway in two unrelated criminal cases.