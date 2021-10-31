14-year-old girl killed in ATV crash in Mid-Valley

A 14-year-old girl was killed Sunday in an all-terrain vehicle crash in the Mid-Valley area, state troopers said in a news release.

Two other female passengers of the ATV, who have not been identified, survived the incident.

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the 14-year-old victim as Jennitsa Marisa Zarate of Mercedes, who authorities say was vaulted from the ATV, described as a Polaris Ranger XP 1000, after it had rolled over.

The incident occurred at around 11:21 a.m. in the vicinity of Mile 1/2 East Road north of Mile 9 North Road.

Authorities say the driver, identified as Zarate, was traveling northbound on Mile 1/2 East Road “at a high rate of speed” and “lost control of the Polaris” as a result.

This, according to DPS, caused the ATV to “roll over on its left side and vaulting her and causing the Polaris to land on her.”

Zarate died on the scene, and Weslaco Fire Department EMS personnel transported the two female passengers to Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen “with no life-threatening injuries.”