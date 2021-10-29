Woman charged with DWI after hitting vehicles, mailbox

A 20-year-old Brownsville woman was in police custody Friday following her arrest on multiple charges including driving while intoxicated.

Police report Marisol Luna was driving a green Jeep when she struck three vehicles and a mailbox.

The incident happened early Friday morning at the 2800 block of Gazelle Avenue, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

While driving on Gazelle Avenue, Luna’s vehicle struck two unattended vehicles on the road, Sandoval said. She fled the scene and made her way to Impala Avenue.

As she drove down Impala Avenue she struck a mailbox and went onto the curb, Sandoval said. She continued driving and hit another vehicle on San Cristobal Avenue.

Police arrived at the scene and Luna was taken into custody. She was arraigned on one count of driving while intoxicated, two counts of duty on striking an unattended vehicle, and one count of duty on striking a fixture. She received a personal recognizance bond for each charge totaling $9,000.

