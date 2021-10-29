Buckets filled with $48 million worth of meth seized at bridge

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers discovered millions of dollars worth of methamphetamine inside a tractor-trailer rig at Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville.

According to a CBP news release, a 60-year-old Mexican truck driver was crossing into the U.S. on Friday, Oct. 22, when he was ordered to undergo a secondary inspection of his 1997 Freightliner truck.

Officers discovered 62 large white plastic buckets filled with 2,445 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the vehicle. The narcotics had a street value of $48,898,072.

“This substantial seizure illustrates the importance of remaining vigilant and our CBP officers used their experience and enforcement tools available in keeping these dangerous narcotics from entering our country,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

CBP officers seized the meth and the 18-wheeler. The truck driver was arrested and turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents for further investigation.