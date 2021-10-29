Border Patrol finds 26 people hidden in a tractor-trailer hauling frozen broccoli

Border Patrol arrested a man Tuesday night they accused of attempting to smuggle 26 people inside a tractor-trailer hauling frozen broccoli.

Agents made the bust after Carlos Alberto Avila drove a 2019 Kenworth tractor-trailer to the Falfurrias checkpoint at approximately 11:15 p.m. that day.

Their suspicion was raised after Avila showed nervous behavior and a Border Patrol K-9 alerted to the rear of the trailer, according to a criminal complaint.

“The primary agent continued to talk to Avila and asked for the bill of lading,” the complaint said. “Avila’s hand was noticeably shaking as he handed the primary Agent his bill of lading.”

When asked where he picked up the frozen broccoli, Border Patrol said Avila first said San Juan and then after a brief moment, claimed he picked up the produce in Edinburg.

Agents also noticed Avila’s phone’s GPS was set to Houston, but he had claimed he was going to New Jersey.

“When asked by the primary agent if his trailer contained anything that should not be there, Avila’s face looked frightened as he replied in a broken voice, ‘No sir, there shouldn’t be.’ At this time Avila was referred to secondary inspection,” the complaint said.

That’s where Border Patrol gained access to the trailer and discovered 26 people who were later determined to be in the country illegally, sitting on top of pallets of broccoli, according to the complaint.

“The produce warehouse who loaded the broccoli into the trailer was contacted and verified Avila as the driver of the tractor who picked up the load, having both his signature and a copy of his driver’s license,” the complaint said. “The company also informed Border Patrol Agents of their procedures in loading a trailer.

“This includes always having the driver of the tractor be the one to close the rear of the trailer after it is finished loading.”

Three of the people found in the back of the trailer told Border Patrol they feared for their lives because of the cold temperature in the trailer, according to the complaint.

Avila was scheduled to make a first appearance Friday in Corpus Christi federal court in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Mitchel Neurock, court records indicate.