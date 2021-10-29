San Benito man arrested for shooting at girlfriend at Mambo Seafood

McAllen police arrested a 33-year-old man they say shot at his girlfriend at a restaurant Thursday afternoon before fleeing the scene.

Ivan Hernandez, whose last known address is in San Benito, was arraigned Friday on a charge of aggravated assault and received a $120,000 bond, police said in a news release Friday.

The shooting followed a domestic disturbance that occurred at approximately 4:23 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Expressway 83.

The McAllen Professional Law Enforcement Association said in a Facebook post that the shooting occurred at the Mambos Seafood restaurant.

“In regards to the shooting incident at the Mambos (sic) Seafood restaurant earlier, the suspect is in custody,” the post said. “Thank you to the Border Patrol Agents who were vigilant and detained the suspect out in the levee area where he was last seen.”

There were no reported injuries stemming from the shooting.