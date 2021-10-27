Food Bank RGV hosts annual luncheon for holiday meal campaign

EDINBURG — The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley held its 50th annual Empty Bowls Luncheon and Silent Auction on Tuesday here at the Bert Ogden Arena to benefit the nonprofit’s 1,000,000-holiday meal campaign, which is nearing its goal.

According to Food Bank RGV CEO Libby Ann Saenz, the organization would be hitting 600,000 holiday meals for families in need at the closing of Tuesday’s event.

“We’re very honored to be able to come together and celebrate with our friends, family members and colleagues to spread awareness about the food insecurity that’s here in the Valley,” Saenz said. “That’s the main purpose of Empty Bowls.”

Empty Bowls began as a grassroots movement by artists and craftspeople who came together to care for and feed the hungry within their communities.

It’s tradition to create ceramic bowls and have them painted as a reminder of food insecurity in the world.

By the event’s entrance, hand-painted bowls laid across several tables pushed together for attendees who paid the entrance fee, or partners, to choose a bowl they would like to take home that day.

One attendee, 37-year-old Olga Diego, heard of the event through a friend who had asked for her help in painting bowls of which she found on the table upon entering and was enjoying the luncheon with family.

“We’re having a good time,” Diego said. “There’s a lot of selection of foods and good people.”

The event hosted over 25 restaurants both such as Chick-fil-a, Cowboy Chicken, Bar-B-Cutie Smokehouse and others who were handing out food and drinks to event goers.

Also in attendance was Chef Larry Delgado, owner of Salomé on Main, house. wine. & bistro. and SALT – New American Table. Delgado was featured in a recently aired episode of the Food Network’s Beat Bobby Flay and beat the host in a 45-minute cookoff.

The 46-year-old chef used to take some of his team members to help sort food at the food bank and has been a part of the Empty Bowls event since opening in McAllen.

“The whole concept that somewhere in the Valley there’s a kid or family that has an empty bowl really moved me,” Delgado said. “I think it’s our responsibility as business owners in the community, especially being a restaurant, to give back and this is just a small token of what we can do to help the food bank fulfill their mission.”

Gathering restaurants and businesses to sponsor and participate was not the only method used to help raise funds for Food Bank RGV’s campaign. Raffles and a silent auction also took place near the main stage.

From photoshoots, gift baskets, a Louis Vuitton handbag to an A/C unit complete with installation valued at about $12,000, the silent auction used paper bids while the limited amount of raffle tickets were $50 apiece.

Despite the large turnout, the Food Bank RGV is always looking for people to volunteer, donations, advocates who can help share their events on social media and if anyone needs food assistance, call (956) 682-8101.