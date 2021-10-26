Laser light cases on rise; High powered devices can render pilots blind

The Federal Aviation Administration reports that dangerous laser strikes — in which someone shines a laser light at an aircraft — continue to rise this year stating the number of cases reported so far this year have surpassed the total number of cases reported in 2020.

The FFA states it has already received 7,186 reports this year compared to the 6,852 total reported in 2020.

According to information provided by the FAA, at least 41 cases of the 2020 figure occurred in the Rio Grande Valley. Of the 41 cases, 28 were reported in McAllen, seven in Brownsville and six in Harlingen.

On Dec. 3, 2020, Luz Fernando Soliz, of Edcouch, pleaded guilty to one count of illuminating an aircraft with a laser pointer. He had been accused of pointing a laser beam at a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter. He was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, court documents reflect.

On Jan. 24, 2019 Ruth Ann Hopp, 46, of McAllen pleaded guilty to one count of aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft and was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Texas, Hopp was responsible for lasing several aircrafts that attempted to land at McAllen International Airport.

In October 2013, 20-year-old Yesenia Lisbeth Diaz, of Brownsville, was arrested by Brownsville police after she pointed a laser beam at a U.S. Border Patrol helicopter, accord to The Brownsville Herald archives. Diaz told police she didn’t think the laser would go that far. Diaz was charged with one count of illuminating an aircraft with a laser pointer, a Class C misdemeanor.

The number of laser incidents per year over the last 10 years, are 6,852 in 2020, 6,136 in 2019, 5,663 in 2018, 6,754 in 2017, 7,398 in 2016, 7,346 in 2015, 3,894 in 2014, 3,960 in 2013, 3,482 in 2012, 3,591 in 2011 and 2,836 in 2010.

The FAA states many types of high-powered lasers can completely incapacitate pilots, many of whom are flying airplanes with hundreds of passengers, the federal agency said in a press release. People who shine lasers at aircraft face FAA fines of up to $11,000 per violation and up to $30,800 for multiple laser incidents. The FAA has issued $120,000 in fines for laser strikes during 2021. Violators can also face criminal penalties from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

“Pointing a laser at an aircraft can temporarily blind a pilot and, not only affects the crew, but also endangers passengers,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson.

The FAA reports the increase in the number of reported laser strikes is due to the following:

>>The availability of inexpensive laser devices

>>The abundance of lasers for sale in stores and online

>>The number of lasers being given as gifts

>>Stronger power levels that enable lasers to hit aircraft at higher altitudes

>>Green lasers, which are move visible to the human eye than red lasers

>>Greater awareness by pilots to report laser incidents, due to in large part to the FAA’s extensive outreach program.

In its press release, the FAA states that to identify laser strike trends, it has developed a visualization tool, using the Tableau software platform that shows laser strike data from 2010 to 2020 and highlights trends by geographic area, per capita data, time of day and year. The FAA shares the information to draw attention to the dangerously high rate of laser strikes on airplanes. Laser report data by year can be downloaded on the FAA’s website.

“The FAA remains vigilant to raise awareness about the dangers of pointing lasers at aircraft and encourages the public to report laser strikes to the FAA and local law enforcement agencies,” the agency said.

