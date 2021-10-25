Visitation to resume at Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that visitation will begin Wednesday at the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center.

“All visitors must wear a mask before entering the jail facility, will have their temperatures checked and all necessary screening procedures will be followed upon entry into the visitation lobby,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

The rules allow for one visitor to enter the visitation lobby and no swapping of visitors will be permitted.

“Children’s weekend will be the first complete weekend of every month and only one (1) child will be allowed to visit accompanied by (an) adult,” the sheriff’s office stated.

Visitation had been placed on hold because of the pandemic.

Initially, visitation resumed in March, but was again put on hold in August as COVID-19 cases surged.

Anyone with questions about visitation can call (956) 381-7900.