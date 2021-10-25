5 more die due to COVID-19 in Hidalgo County; 178 new cases

Hidalgo County reported 178 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday along with five more deaths related to the virus.

Those individuals, three men and two women, hailed from Mission, Pharr and San Juan.

The youngest was in her 20s. None were vaccinated.

Those deaths bring the county’s total to 3,434.

Of the 178 new cases, the county reported 30 as confirmed, 94 as probable and 54 as suspected, bringing it to a total of 117,372 cases, 68,391 of which are confirmed, 46,183 probable and 2,798 suspected.

Schools continued to report coronavirus data Monday, adding four positive staff cases and six positive student cases, which brings the county to a total of 662 staff cases and 3,204 student cases.

So far the total number of COVID-19 tests administered in the county stands at 690,182, 117,372 of which have resulted in positive results and 572,037 in negative results.

The county reported 143 people released from isolation Monday, bringing that total to 113,142.

Hospitals continue to treat 88 COVID-19 positive patients, 71 of them adults and 17 pediatric patients. Of those, 38 adults and three pediatrics are in intensive care units.

So far the total number of TDEM patients infused stands at 1,462.