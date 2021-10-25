Tax payment extended until Nov. 1

Cameron County taxpayers will have an additional day to pay their tax bills and receive a 3 percent discount

Since Oct. 31 is on a Sunday, Tax Assessor Collector Tony Yzaguirre has extended the discount for an extra day.

“This means any account receiving a 3% discount if paid in full October has until November 1, 2021 to pay or mail their payment and receive credit for October.,” Yzaguirre said in a statement.

In order to receive the discounts the mail-in payments must be postmarked no later than Monday, Nov. 1.

The payments can also be paid online or in person at any of the tax office annexes throughout Cameron County. Residents can also pay their tax bill at Lone Star National Bank branch locations.