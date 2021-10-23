San Benito to host annual South Texas Music Festival

SAN BENITO — From food and games to activities and live performances, there’s a festive night in store for this community.

The City of San Benito is hosting its annual South Texas Music Festival Saturday night from 4 to 11 p.m.

The festival is going to be held at Heavin Memorial Park, located at 705 N. Bowie St.

San Benito Administrative Assistant and Special Projects Planner Nikki Serrano said the South Texas Music Festival is a fun family event that offers a little bit of something for everyone.

“ Last year, due to COVID-19, the festival had to, unfortunately, be cancelled. So we are very pleased that it is able to return this year,” Serrano said. “South Texas Music Festival extends beyond just being an entertainment venue. It is a vehicle for forming communities, attracting tourists and bringing family and friends together.”

In addition to live music and food vendors, the event will have arts and crafts vendors, children’s activities and a performance by magician David Sage.

Event organizers describe the event as a celebration of San Benito’s rich musical history.

There are several performances scheduled in this year’s music lineup.

Hilda Lamas, who’s dubbed as “The Queen of Latina Soul,” is scheduled to perform at 4 p.m.

Grupo Azido will perform at 5 p.m. From Tejano and country to conjunto and norteño, this group performs a variety of music.

Mariachi Margaritas is next on the list. The group will perform at 6 p.m.

The following performance will be at 7:30 p.m. by the Grammy and Latin Grammy-winning group Los Palominos. The Texas-based group includes a mix of sounds, such as polka, rancheros, boleros, corridos, ballads and cumbias.

The final show of the night will be at 9:30 p.m. by Control, a regional Mexican group specializing in norteño music.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate of the event. Admission costs $5. Children 10 years and younger have free admission.

