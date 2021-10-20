Warrant issued for Elsa father of 3-year-old who fatally shot himself

The Elsa Police Department is looking for the 25-year-old father of the 3-year-old child who shot and killed himself Monday on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

In a Facebook post, police said Elsa resident Salvador Domingo Dueñez Jr.’s last known address was in Elsa.

He stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on the father’s whereabouts is asked to call Elsa police at (956) 262-4721.

Police responded to a home in the 200 block of Begonia Street at about 2:14 p.m. Monday in reference to the shooting.

The investigation indicates the child, who was identified as Troy Blue Dueñes, found an unsecured, loaded handgun and shot himself.

Police took the child to DHR Health in Edinburg where he was later pronounced dead, and investigators say an autopsy confirmed the wound was self-inflicted.

Dueñez picked up his felony when he pleaded guilty to deadly conduct discharge firearm on Nov. 2, 2015.

The indictment said that on Jan. 25, 2017, he shot at a vehicle on a roadway.

After he pleaded guilty, Dueñez received five years probation, which he failed to complete by not abiding by the conditions, court records show.

On Sept. 19, 2018, he was sentenced to two years in state prison.

Dueñez has also pleaded guilty to five misdemeanors, which include two synthetic marijuana cases, a possession of hydrocodone case, evading arrest or detention and unlawful carrying of a weapon, namely a Smith and Wesson handgun.

His most recent arrest was Sept. 27, 2020, when Edcouch police arrested him on charges of evading arrest or detention.

