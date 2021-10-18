3-year-old dies from gunshot wound in Elsa

The Elsa Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old child.

The department responded to the 200 block of Begonia Street at 2:14 p.m. Monday in reference to a child being shot, the agency said in a news release.

“Upon arrival police, fire, and EMS personnel began lifesaving measures on the child and the child was transported to DHR Hospital in Edinburg where the child was pronounced dead,” the release stated.

The agency is working an “active investigation and scene” and is asking residents to avoid the area.

The department said it will release additional information as it becomes available.