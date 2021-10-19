Five Hidalgo Co. residents died due to COVID-19, all unvaccinated

Another five unvaccinated Hidalgo County residents died due to COVID-19, the county reported Tuesday.

Five people, including two people in their 30s, two in their 40s and one in their 50s, died due to complications related to COVID-19. Their deaths raise the county’s death toll to 3,418.

The county also reported 117 new cases. Of those, 18 are confirmed cases, 49 are probable, and 50 are suspected cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the county has reported a total of 116,762 cases. Of those 68,277 were confirmed, 45,880 were probable, and 2,605 were suspected cases.

In hospitals throughout the county, there were a total of 110 COVID-19 hospitalizations, the county reported Tuesday. Of those patients, 96 were adults and 14 were pediatric patients.

Of the 110 total patients, 51 were treated in intensive care units of which 47 were adults and four were pediatric patients.

Within schools, there were five new cases among students and one new case among school staff.

Since the county began tracking COVID-19 cases in schools, there have been a total of 3,095 cases among students and 641 cases among staff.