Valley man given 30 years for sexual assaulting 3 year old

A Port Isabel man admitted in court that he sexually abused a 3-year-old little girl and then shared the video on social media.

Javier Garza, 23, was in the 445th state District Court Monday morning awaiting the start of his trial when he entered a guilty plea. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison, without the possibility of parole.

Garza was convicted of one count of aggravated sexual assault of child less than 6 years of age, one count of indecency with a child by contact, one count of possession of child pornography, and one count of indecency with a child by exposure.

The Cameron County District Attorney’s Office said Garza admitted to recording and sending videos of himself abusing a little girl to his social media account.

“Parents, we urge you to please contact law enforcement and report suspected child

abuse immediately. Child sexual abuse is among the most egregious crimes that forever emotionally scars victims. Our professional teams of law enforcement, prosecutors, and agencies work around the clock to ensure victims are heard, they receive resources to cope, and that justice is served,” district attorney Luis Saenz said in a statement.

Investigators said Garza also downloaded child pornography. He may face additional federal charges on that case.

Once he’s out of prison, Garza must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and a lifetime protective order was issued for the child.

