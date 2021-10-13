Those planning to travel between Port Isabel and South Padre Island early tomorrow morning might have a slight delay.

Traffic lane closures are scheduled for the Queen Isabella Memorial Bridge on Thursday, Oct. 14 at 4:30 a.m.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of the bridge will be closed for approximately 10 to 15 minutes while AEP moves heavy equipment onto South Padre Island from Port Isabel.

AEP will be utilizing the westbound lanes traveling to the Island and will then turn southbound to relocate to the worksite.

According to a city press release, both the Port Isabel Police and South Padre Island Police departments will be providing traffic control support during this operation.