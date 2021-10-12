Edinburg seeking public participation for Veterans Parade

The city of Edinburg is inviting the public to participate in its upcoming annual Veterans Parade, which is scheduled in lead-up to Veterans Day.

Scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at 10 a.m. along Closner Boulevard in town, Edinburg’s parade will be open to anyone willing to participate free of charge and will begin at Richard R. Flores Stadium.

The parade route will end at Closner and Loeb Street.

In order to participate, applicants must complete an entry form which asks for detailed information used to announce entries.

Participants can enter for the “Most Patriotic Float Competition” and is only open to individuals using pickup trucks, flatbed trucks, farm wagons or trailers. Any vehicles smaller than a pickup are not qualified to enter the competition.

Judging is based on the overall appearance of the float and first, second and third places will be awarded trophies.

Participating Edinburg schools will be awarded $500 to their school library for the student float competition.

To take part in the parade, contact the Edinburg library at (956) 383-6246 or visit the library located at 1906 S. Closner Blvd.

For more details and printable entry forms, visit www.edinburgarts.com/veteransparade or stop by at either the Dustin M. Sekula Memorial Library or Edinburg City Hall to pick up an entry form.

Entry forms will be due by Friday, Oct. 29.