Man fatally struck by Weslaco city vehicle as he left jail

A man was fatally struck by a Weslaco Fire Department non-emergency vehicle early Monday morning as he crossed a road, according to an updated news release from the city of Edinburg.

The 35-year-old man had been released from Hidalgo County jail just before 6 a.m. when a vehicle owned by the city of Weslaco traveling west on east El Cibolo Road hit the man as he ran north across the roadway.

Weslaco city officials issued a statement Monday afternoon noting the collision happened before sunrise and said the man was “running” when he was hit. The non-emergency vehicle had been deployed to the Edinburg area by the state of Texas, the release said.

“The driver quickly stopped to render aid and initiated response by calling additional emergency personnel to the scene,” Weslaco’s news release said.

Edinburg police responded to the area and once there found the man lying on the ground.

“We want to extend our deepest condolences to the family of the 35-year-old man, who tragically passed away this morning,” Weslaco Fire Chief Antonio Lopez said. “Additionally, the Department, as part of its duties and responsibilities to our employees, is providing support to the driver of the department vehicle due to potential critical incident stress he may have experienced.”

The names of the driver and deceased have not yet been released as Edinburg police continue to investigate.

“This is a difficult time for all those involved,” Lopez said.

Editor’s note: This story was updated after city of Edinburg officials corrected the type of vehicle they said was involved in the auto-pedestrian collision.