Hidalgo County reports nine COVID-19 deaths, 122 new cases

Hidalgo County reported Monday nine new coronavirus deaths along with 122 new cases of the virus.

“Of the nine deceased individuals, eight were not vaccinated,” a release from the county read.

The new cases were reported as 35 confirmed, 83 probable and four suspect.

Of the total 115,542 cases in the county, 67,930 are confirmed, 45,161 probable and 2,451 suspect.

County hospitals are caring for 167 patients with the virus, 156 adults and 11 pediatrics.

Of those, 76 are in intensive care units, 72 are adults and four are pediatric patients.

The county reported 185 individuals were released from COVID-19 isolation Monday for a total of 110,612 released cases.

The 657,720 COVID-19 tests that have been administered in the county so far have yielded 115,542 positive cases and 541,507 negative cases.

Monday’s fatalities include individuals from Weslaco, San Juan, Pharr, McAllen and two undisclosed locations.

Of those individuals, five were over 70, three were in their 40s and one was in her 50s.

Women accounted for five of the deaths while men accounted for four.

Those fatalities bring the county to a total of 3,356.

Monday’s new cases included 37 individuals between the ages of 0 and 11, 23 between the ages of 12 and 19, 14 in their 20s, 19 in their 30s, 11 in their 40s, nine in their 50s, six in their 60s and three over the age of 70.

The county reported school pandemic data as well Monday, adding two new positive staff cases and 18 student cases.

Area schools have reported a total of 728 positive staff and 2,873 positive students since Aug. 18.

Total patients infused with monoclonal antibodies by Texas Division of Emergency Management stands at 1,012.