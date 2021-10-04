The Navy has selected Brownsville ship recycler International Shipbreaking Ltd./EMR Brownsville to dismantle two former Navy aircraft carriers, the decommissioned USS Kitty Hawk and USS John F. Kennedy.

The Kitty Hawk, commissioned in 1961 and decommissioned in 2009, is currently moored in Bremerton, Wash., and will arrive at the Port of Brownsville in the first quarter of 2022, according to Chris Green, the company’s senior manager.

He declined to speculate on when the JFK would arrive, citing Navy security protocols that can take months to carry out. The JFK, commissioned in 1968 and decommissioned in 2007, is moored at the Philadelphia Naval Yard.