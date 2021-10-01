The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a flood advisory for most of the Rio Grande Valley 4 p.m. and a flood watch for the entire Rio Grande Valley.

The advisory includes South Padre Island, Brownsville, Harlingen, San Benito, Mercedes, Weslaco, Edcouch and Progreso.

Strong thunderstorm have been reported near the port with winds in excess of 40 mph. The storm is moving north at 20 mph.

Heavy rain is also falling on the Island. Minor flooding is expected to occur in the area with one to two inches of rain.

The flash flood watch is in effect until 10 p.m. tonight and includes Cameron, Willacy and Hidalgo counties.

Forecasters have also issued a special marine warning for the coast from the Port of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado and for coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande out 20 nautical miles.

We’ll have updates as they become available.