Youth make up 60% of new COVID cases in Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County reported 10 more deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday along with 135 new cases, the majority of which are again young people.

These cases bring the overall tally to 114,589.

Fifty-five of the new cases are 11 and younger, and 25 of the cases are between the ages of 12 and 19. According to these figures, people 19 and under represent 59.25% of all new cases the county reported Monday.

The county also reported five new school cases Monday, one staff member and four students.

The 10 deaths — residents of Alamo, Edinburg, McAllen, Pharr and Weslaco ranging in age from their 20s to 70s — raised the COVID-19 toll to 3,309 in the county.

Of the 2,063 individuals currently suffering from the virus, 218 of them are in area hospitals. Of those, 98 are in intensive care units.

Twenty-four are pediatric patients, with three in intensive care units.