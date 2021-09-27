Border Patrol finds immigrants hidden in vehicles

The U.S. Border Patrol said agents discovered three different smuggling operations over the weekend.

At the Sarita checkpoint, agents discovered eight immigrants hidden in a box truck on Saturday morning. The driver was ordered to undergo a secondary inspection and that’s when agents found the immigrants hidden behind a compartment within the cargo truck.

According to a news release, the driver and the immigrants, who were from Mexico and El Salvador, were arrested.

Saturday night, Border Patrol agents in Brownsville say they tried to stop a black Mazda 6 sedan, but the driver took off. Eventually he stopped in an empty parking lot, got out of the car and ran away. Agents say they found three immigrants from Mexico, Honduras and El Salvador hiding in the trunk of the car.

And in the Upper Valley, agents discovered 11 immigrants getting into a Chevrolet Tahoe in a parking lot near Mission. The driver and 11 immigrants from Mexico and Honduras were arrested.