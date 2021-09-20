Border Patrol apprehends 37 in stash house, vehicle pursuit

EDINBURG — U.S. Border Patrol agents caught 37 migrants in a stash house and vehicle pursuit Thursday in north Rio Grande City.

The Starr County Sheriff’s Office assisted Border Patrol in apprehending 33 migrants found inside a stash house Thursday afternoon.

The migrants were citizens of Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala. All were taken into Border Patrol custody.

That same evening, agents working on US Highway 281 near San Manuel attempted to stop on a maroon Ford truck to perform an immigration inspection on the occupants of the vehicle.

The driver of the Ford failed to yield and led agents on a vehicle pursuit. Agents later located the vehicle abandoned with the doors open.

A search of the immediate area resulted in the apprehension of four migrants. No driver was identified.

This fiscal year, Border Patrol agents have found over 400 migrant stash houses and apprehended 7,400 migrants as a result throughout the Rio Grande Valley, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.