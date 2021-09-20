LETTERS: Hurricane raises COVID-19 risks

If a hurricane hits Houston then there will be a lot of hurricane evacuees coming to South Texas along with COVID-19, which will increase our South Texas COVID-19 death count. If a hurricane hits the Valley then lots of people will move out of harm’s way and go north and come back with more COVID-19 cases after the hurricane passes.

We need better state government planning (socialism) to help with all of our social issues, current economic failures and natural disasters. Our current state government hurricane planning (socialism) is outdated and needs improvement in order to have fewer COVID-19 cases and save lives.

Tomas Cantu, Concepcion