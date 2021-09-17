Hidalgo County reports another 60 COVID deaths this week

A total of 60 virus-related deaths were reported in Hidalgo County this week and most were unvaccinated.

On Tuesday, the county began disclosing whether the people who died as a result of COVID-19 were vaccinated. Since then, only six of the 47 deaths reported had been vaccinated.

Of the 12 reported Friday, 11 were unvaccinated, health officials said.

The deceased ranged in age from their 40s to their 70s and brought the county’s death toll to 3,244.

The county also reported 648 new cases of the virus Friday, with 290 tied to schools. According to the release, another 262 students have tested positive, along with 28 staff members, for a total of 290 new cases.

Since the county began keeping track Aug. 18, there have been 2,161 cases tied to schools, with a large majority involving students.

Hidalgo County also reported 276 hospitalizations, with 111 people being treated in intensive care units. There were a total of 29 pediatric hospitalizations, with 6 pediatric cases in intensive care units. That’s one more child in an intensive care unit since the start of the week.

There are currently 2,370 active cases of the virus in Hidalgo County.