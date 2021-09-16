Cameron County reports 13 COVID-19 deaths

County health officials said Tuesday that 13 more Cameron County residents have died from COVID-19 related causes. Of these deaths, 11 were unvaccinated. The individuals range from a Brownsville child 10 to 19 years old to a San Benito man in his 90s.

In all, eight deaths were reported in Brownsville, two in Los Fresnos, two in San Benito and one in South Padre Island, Cameron County Public Health said in a statement Tuesday.

This raises the total number of coronavirus related deaths reported in Cameron County to 1,859, the health department said.

Also Tuesday, the health department said it has received confirmation on an additional 66 laboratory reports of COVID-19, raising the total number of cases reported in Cameron County to 51,072.

Of those new cases, nine were laboratory reports of COVID-19 reported from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers addressing the COVID-19 cases in their facilities, the health department said.

New cases were reported in Brownsville, Harlingen, La Feria, Los Fresnos, Primera and San Benito, the health department said.

In total, 16 of the 66 new cases were children and teens up to the age of 19.

There have also been an additional 194 individuals who have recovered, raising the total number of recovered individuals to 45,977.

Cameron County continues the vaccination efforts within communities. As of Tuesday, 77.08% of the population 12 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 91.22% has received at least one dose. In addition, 84.49% of the population 65 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 92.76% has received at least one dose.

For more information, please see the Texas Vaccine Data Dashboard on the Texas Department of State Health Services website at https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx.

As part of the COVID-19 action response plan, Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations, contact tracing as needed and continues to monitor the situation, the health department said in the statement.